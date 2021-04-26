In true Oscars tradition, Yuh Jung Youn was presented her best-supporting trophy by last year`s best supporting actor winner Brad Pitt on Sunday night.Full Article
Veteran South Korean star Yuh-Jung Youn wins best supporting actress for Minari
Minari star Youn Yuh-jung makes history with win at SAG Awards
The veteran South Korean actress, 73, was honoured for her portrayal of a shrewd grandmother in director Lee Isaac Chung’s..
PA - Press Association STUDIO
From Chadwick Boseman to Chloe Zhao – 19 People Who Could Make History on Oscar Night
Records for diversity, inclusivity and even futility could fall at Union Station
It was a year with a record number of..
The Wrap