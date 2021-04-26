Russell Crowe seemed to confirm he`s starring in the upcoming fourth Thor movie, which has been filming in his native Australia.Full Article
Russell Crowe confirms he is playing Zeus in Thor: Love and Thunder
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Russell Crowe va interpréter Zeus dans «Thor: Love and Thunder»
Cover Video FR STUDIO
Russell Crowe est un dieu... ou plutôt, il va en incarner un dans «Thor: Love and Thunder», le prochain opus des aventures du..
Fallece el padre de Russell Crowe
Cover Video LATAM STUDIO
More coverage
Russell Crowe boards Thor: Love and Thunder
Russell Crowe has been spotted with the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder' and is reportedly set to appear in the upcoming Marvel..
Bang Media International Limited
Russell Crowe joins cast of Thor: Love and Thunder
Russell Crowe has been spotted with the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder' and is reportedly set to appear in the upcoming Marvel..
Bang Media International Limited