Oscars 2021: Complete Winners List

Cinema’s biggest night, the 93rd Academy Awards, started off with actor-director Regina King grabbing an Oscar statuette outside Union Station in downtown Los Angeles and walking it inside while credits rolled featuring the show's presenters. The prestigious award ceremony saw Chloé Zhao set history yet again! Taking home the award for best director for ‘Nomadland’, Chloé Zhao emerged as the first woman of color and the second woman to win the prestigious award. Korean actress Yuh-Jung Youn picked up the trophy for Best Actress in a supporting role and floored everyone with her acceptance speech.