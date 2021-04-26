Nicole Kidman Gives Off Creepy Cult Leader Vibes in First 'Nine Perfect Strangers' Trailer - Watch Now!

Hulu has released the star-studded trailer for their upcoming limited series! During the 2021 Oscars, the streaming service dropped the trailer for Nine Perfect Strangers starring Nicole Kidman, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Bobby Cannavale, Regina Hall, Samara Weaving, Melvin Gregg, Asher Keddie, Grace Van Patten, Tiffany Boone, and Manny Jacinto. The series is based on [...]