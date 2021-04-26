Drake Partied With Daniel Kaluuya Following Historic Oscar Win

"You know that’s the hideaway..."



*Drake* partied with *Daniel Kaluuya* following the British actor's historic Oscar win.



Daniel Kaluuya was in the United States for the socially distanced ceremony, part of a coterie of British talent who won big on the night.



Becoming the first *Black British actor to win an Oscar*, scooping the trophy for his role in Judas and the Black Messiah; it follows a 2018 nomination for the excellent Get Out.



A Brit contingent was on the ground, with Daniel Kaluuya joined by the likes of Peckham landlord Giggs, Not3s, and Damson Idris.



Drake couldn't resist hanging out, and a snap quickly circulated on Instagram showing the power team link up.



After all, *Drake does love the UK...*





