Oscars ratings plummet to record low
Published
Fewer people tuned in to see “Nomadland” crowned best picture than any other Oscars ceremony to date.Full Article
Published
Fewer people tuned in to see “Nomadland” crowned best picture than any other Oscars ceremony to date.Full Article
It was easier to predict than even CNN’s post-Trump viewership decline, but, as expected, last night’s Oscars telecast on ABC..
The 93rd annual Academy Awards suffered the fate of other awards shows this season; ratings fell 58%, to a record-low 9.9 million..