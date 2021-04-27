The song has been sung by Punjabi singer Gurnazar Chattha, who has also written the number. The actress says that this is the right time for music videos, as people are stuck at home due to lockdown.Full Article
Amyra Dastur: Thanks to OTT, people don`t get work because of their last name
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
A husband married his wife after four years - without even seeing her FACE!
SWNS STUDIO
A woman has told how she married her husband four years after they met -- before he'd ever even seen her face.Mubina Mustafa, 28,..
Constitutional Reform In Contemporary Bosnia – Analysis
Eurasia Review
More coverage
‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier': Are We Honestly Supposed to Sympathize With John Walker?
The Wrap
(Warning: Slight spoilers ahead for this week’s “The Falcon and the Winter Solider” episode, “Truth”)
If..