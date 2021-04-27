Billie Eilish Teases New Single 'Happier Than Ever'

“things are comingggg.”



*Billie Eilish* has teased her new single 'Happier Than Ever'.



The songwriter's extraordinarily successful album 'WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?' was released back in 2019, and since then the multi Grammy award-winning star has focussed on a series of singles.



With Bond theme 'No Time To Die' and the likes of 'Therefore I Am' and 'my future' smashing home, she's been able to chart a fresh chapter in a fluid, imaginative way.



New single 'Happier Than Ever' appears to be incoming, with Billie placing a 15 second clip online.



The track was teased in *her recent documentary*, and also via an Instagram post with Billie writing: “things are comingggg.”



Check out the teaser below.



