Cole Sprouse has booked himself another new film role! The 28-year-old Riverdale star will star opposite Lana Condor in Moonshot for HBO Max, Deadline reveals. This casting will continue Cole‘s work with his Riverdale producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, who are producing through their Berlanti/Schechter Films banner, along with Entertainment 360′s Jill McElroy and [...]