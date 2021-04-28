‘Citizen Kane’ loses perfect Rotten Tomatoes score after addition of 80-year-old review

The 1941 Orson Welles flick “Citizen Kane” has lost its 100% Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes after the addition of an 80-year-old review.

