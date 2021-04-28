DMX + Fiancée Kiss In Emotional New Pic

DMX + Fiancée Kiss In Emotional New Pic

SOHH

Published

Late hip-hop legend DMX‘s passing is causing emotional moments on a whole nother level. A heartwarming photo of the New York rapper and his fiancée Desiree Lindstrom kissing has surfaced, causing a renewed sense of loss from the public after his recent death. DMX + Fiancee Kiss In Uncovered Photo Desiree shared the intimate moment […]

Full Article