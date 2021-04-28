Self Esteem's 'I Do This All The Time' Is A Spoken Word Triumph

Check out her bold new video...



*Self Esteem* returns with new single 'I Do This All The Time'.



The project is helmed by Rebecca Lucy Taylor, and her 2019 debut album was an extraordinary piece of alt-pop.



Matching TMI lyricism to some gorgeous melodies, her self-effacing sense of humour gave the album *a bittersweet but hopelessly endearing feel*.



New single 'I Do This All The Time' is out now, accompanied by news of an 18 date UK tour from the songwriter.



Self Esteem digs into her own life once more on a beautiful spoken word track, one that taps into an all too human sense of ennui.



The lyrics unfold: “Don’t be intimidated by all the babies they have / don’t be embarrassed that all you’ve had is fun / prioritise pleasure...”



The video was shot at the Almeida Theatre with the help of Mr Mr Films, and it's a stark, honest shoot.



Self Esteem comments...



“All my upcoming work is exploring how complicated it is to just be a human. I'm wonderful and i'm terrible. i hurt people and people hurt me. i feel everything and nothing. It's a shit laugh but then it can be quite jolly can't it. The video is the first chance to spot one of the many easter eggs for Self Esteem purists as well as the rather on the nose metaphor of me hugging myself - much like elton john in the movie rocket man does. enjoy!”



Tune in now.



Photo Credit: *Olivia Richardson*



