Hunter Biden is set to lecture students about "fake news" in a new class at Tulane University this fall.Full Article
Hunter Biden to Lecture Tulane University Students About â€˜Fake Newsâ€™
Mediaite0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Hunter Biden Invited to Teach University Course on Fake New
Tulane University has invited Hunter Biden to be a guest speaker as part of a 10-week course on media relations that will be..
Newsmax
Hunter Biden To Lecture About â€˜Fake Newsâ€™ At Tulane University
Focuses on 'fake news'
Daily Caller