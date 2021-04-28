JAY-Z + Nas’ “Sorry Not Sorry” Music Video Announced

Music mogul JAY-Z and Nas are giving fans a reason to get super excited. The hip-hop pair’s newly announced “Sorry Not Sorry” single and music video are set to premiere in the next 48 hours. JAY-Z + Nas’ “Sorry Not Sorry” Coming Young Hov’s popular Roc Nation went to Instagram to give the world the […]

