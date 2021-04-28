Three men connected to the death of Black man Ahmaud Arbery have been indicted on federal hate crime charges. The United States Justice Department made the decision following months of protests and a demand for justice in his murder. Ahmaud Arbery Killers Charged According to reports, a former cop and two other men now have […]Full Article
Ahmaud Arbery Killers Charged W/ Federal Hate Crimes
