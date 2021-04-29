Annie Mac Calls Out Wireless, Says "Lazy" Festival Is Motivated By "Greed"

She doesn't hold back...



*Annie Mac* has called out *Wireless Festival* following the announcement that all three headliners this summer will be men.



The departing Radio 1 broadcaster has long been an advocate for women in music, *speaking out in 2019 over the treatment of top female DJs*.



Running her own festival - AMP Lost & Found - alongside a potent event series, Annie Mac knows how to make progressive line ups work in a commercial environment.



This week Wireless revealed more names for 2021, and its overwhelming male bias earned scorn from some high profile female artists.



*Mahalia called it a "penis fest"* and that remark seemed to resonate widely with both artists and fans.



Annie Mac went further, accusing "lazy" Wireless of being motivated by "greed" in a blistering social media takedown.



She wrote...



"Wireless line up is not surprising to me in terms of the promoter’s motivations. CASH! It’s surprising that they don’t seem to care remotely for their reputation - which is becoming worse and worse by the year. The opposite of progressive. Lazy. Uninspiring. Blinded by greed."



"Also I understand this is a business. I’m not against making money! I’m against the lack of cultural accountability they have. Take responsibility for what you are putting out into the word."



Annie Mac will leave Radio 1 this summer - someone who continually speaks her mind and holds truth to power, we'll miss her!







Also I understand this is a business. I’m not against making money! I’m against the lack of cultural accountability they have. Take responsibility for what you are putting out into the word.



— Annie Mac (@anniemacmanus) April 28, 2021



- - -



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots.



Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



*Buy Clash Magazine*