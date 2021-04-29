Nas Can’t Wait For The Khaled Khaled Album Either

Nas Can’t Wait For The Khaled Khaled Album Either

SOHH

Published

New York rapper Nas can’t hold back when it comes DJ Khaled. The hip-hop icon promoted Khaled’s upcoming album, “Khaled Khaled” through his Instagram account by posting the album’s cover. Nas Can’t Wait For DJ Khaled’s Album In his post, Nas reminded fellow fans of the album’s release date, which is slated for this Friday, […]

Full Article