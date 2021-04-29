Dreamville’s Bas has every J. Cole fan going nuts right about now. The hip-hop artist has shared a since-deleted post announcing a much-needed The Off-Season project gearing up to drop sooner than people think. Dreamville’s Bas Announces J. Cole’s ‘Off-Season’ Bas hit up Instagram with a post which has since faded to black. Along with […]Full Article
Dreamville’s Bas Announces J. Cole ‘Off-Season’ Drop Date
