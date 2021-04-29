Anitta's 'Girl From Rio' Is Dominated By International Ambition

Here's our First Listen preview...



*Anitta* has got flair.



The Brazilian icon speaks her mind - whether that's fashion, art, or politics - and she's ready to make power move.



Branching out across boundaries both cultural and environmental, she scored a hit in Italian last year, and spent the pandemic campaigning in her native Brazil.



Anitta's first multilingual album - English, Spanish, and Portuguese - is slated to land later this year, and her new single 'Girl From Rio' is out tomorrow (April 30th).



If Spring isn't quite amplifying your positive energy then Anitta certainly will - it's a straight up banger, a frisky sunshine mover that plats it for kicks.



'Girl From Rio' is a mini-manifesto, one that taps into her roots while also illuminating her international ambitions.



The most streamed artist in Brazil, she takes that carnival energy and places it in a universal context, one that anyone can buy into.



A sign of better things to come, it lands in just a few hours - try us, you won't want to miss out!







