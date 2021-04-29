Josh Duggar arrested in Arkansas
Josh Duggar, former star of "19 Kids and Counting" has been arrested in Arkansas. His charges have not yet been made public and he's being held without bail.Full Article
Former reality star Josh Duggar was arrested on Thursday, April 29, by federal agents in Arkansas, according to a new report.