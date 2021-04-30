On Rishi Kapoor's first death anniversary, scroll through his most loved moments with wife Neetu Kapoor - In Pics

This day, last year, Indian cinema's one of the most iconic actors, Rishi Kapoor bid us goodbye. His sudden death sent shockwaves across the nation as family, friends and fans mourned his demise. He died at Mumbai's Sir HN Reliance Foundation hospital on April 30, 2020, and was battling Leukaemia (blood cancer) for the past two years. The actor par excellence underwent treatment for it in New York for a year.