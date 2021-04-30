Tom Brady shares birthday tribute to ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan: 'Have a GREAT day'
Published
Super Bowl champion and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady paid tribute to his ex, Bridget Moynahan, on her 50th birthday.Full Article
Published
Super Bowl champion and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady paid tribute to his ex, Bridget Moynahan, on her 50th birthday.Full Article
So, really no hard feelings. Because Tom Brady is publicly wishing ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan a happy birthday. The 43-year-old..