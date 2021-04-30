Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival Is Baaaaack

Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival Is Baaaaack

SOHH

Published

Houston rapper Travis Scott‘s long-awaited return of the Astroworld Festival is officially secured. The hip-hop star has announced the mighty comeback of his jam-packed and music-filled Texas takeover. Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival Returns Cactus Jack’s huge event is slated to go down this November. For 48 hours, attendees will get to experience a lineup of […]

Full Article