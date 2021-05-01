In an Instagram post, Aniruddh Dave`s wife, actor Shubhi Ahuja, said he was in a critical condition and urged his fans as well as well-wishers to pray for his speedy recovery.Full Article
TV actor Aniruddh Dave shifted to ICU week after testing COVID-19 positive
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom co-star Aniruddh Dave in ICU after testing COVID positive
The 'Patiala Babes' actor Aniruddh Dave has been shifted to the Intensive Care Unit as per a social media update by his close..
Zee News