Throwback: Priyanka at Sophie's wedding

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are celebrating two years of their wedding at a chapel in Las Vegas. Marking their anniversary, Sophie shared a series of unseen photos, which also featured a guest appearance by sister-in-law, Priyanka Chopra. “Happy 2 year Vegas Wedding anniversary to this big ol hunk of man meat,” Sophie had captioned the clicks which featured them in various moods, from goofing around as a DJ to chilling in the pool and posing as newlyweds.