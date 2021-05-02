Among the celebs, Kareena Kapoor who is also a close friend of Anushka took to her Instagram story and shared a monochrome picture of Anushka wishing her a happy birthday. In the throwback picture, Anushka looked breathtakingly beautiful.Full Article
Bollywood wishes Anushka Sharma on her 33rd birthday
Mid-Day0 shares 3 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Jeetendra turns 79: Ekta Kapoor wishes dad on b'day | When Anushka Sharma lifted Virat Kohli
IANS INDIA
Bollywood veteran Jeetendra turned 79 on Wednesday and his daughter, producer Ekta Kapoor, wished him a very happy birthday in her..