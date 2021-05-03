Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas were spotted at the beach in Malibu wearing wide smiles and rumour-inducing jewellery. Adding fuel to the fire, Pernas had on a white top.Full Article
This Is Us star Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas spark wedding rumours
