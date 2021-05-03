Marilyn Manson’s lawyer says ‘Game of Thrones’ star Esmé Bianco’s sexual assault claims are ‘provably false’

FOXNews.com

The singer has faced several allegations of abuse including from actress Evan Rachel Wood.

