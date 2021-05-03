Vixen Denise Bidot is playing games with the Internet. While she won’t spill her guts on marital statuses, the plus-size model has practically confirmed she’s “forever” boo’d up with rumored hubby Lil Wayne. Denise Bidot Promises It’s For Life DB went to her Instagram page with a shot of herself alongside the self-proclaimed best rapper […]Full Article
Denise Bidot Promises It’s “Forever” W/ Lil Wayne
