Lil Uzi Vert Promises ‘Legendary’ Album Coming

Lil Uzi Vert Promises ‘Legendary’ Album Coming

SOHH

Published

Hip-hop star Lil Uzi Vert has so far gone 2-for-2 in reaching No. 1 on the Billboard charts with every album he puts out. The Philadelphia native can’t guarantee a third straight No. 1, but he does promise his next album will be something special. Lil Uzi Vert On Next Album: ‘I’ma Go So Hard’ […]

Full Article