Hip-hop star Lil Uzi Vert has so far gone 2-for-2 in reaching No. 1 on the Billboard charts with every album he puts out. The Philadelphia native can’t guarantee a third straight No. 1, but he does promise his next album will be something special. Lil Uzi Vert On Next Album: ‘I’ma Go So Hard’ […]Full Article
Lil Uzi Vert Promises ‘Legendary’ Album Coming
SOHH0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Lil Uzi Vert Says ‘Eternal Atake’ Follow Up Is Going To Be ‘Legendary’
With all the hype that surrounded Eternal Atake, fans are already looking forward to what Baby Pluto is cooking up.
HipHopDX
Bebe Rexha Steps Out Looking Stunning After Dropping New Song from Upcoming Sophomore Album!
Bebe Rexha looks stunning while stepping out for the night on Friday (April 30) in West Hollywood, Calif. The 31-year-old singer..
Just Jared