Toronto rapper Tory Lanez is working overtime and he’s almost ready to put out the results. The hip-hop star has announced his highly-anticipated joint album with R&B icon Chris Brown is nearly ready for their fans to enjoy. Tory Lanez + Chris Brown Capsule Coming Soon Lanez revealed in an interview he and Brown plan […]Full Article
Tory Lanez + Chris Brown’s Album Capsule Coming
