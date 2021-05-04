Travel to a galaxy far, far away as Star Wars: The Bad Batch releases this 4th May only on Disney+ Hotstar Premium.Full Article
May the 4th Be With You! On Star Wars Day, get your favourite Star Wars titles
Mid-Day0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Best Android app deals of the day: Muse Dash, Space Grunts 2, Levelhead, and more
9to5Google
It’s time to collect all of today’s best Android game and app deals into one convenient list. Alongside a host of new Android..
-
Star Wars Day game deals now live from $1! Jedi Fallen Order, Squadrons, LEGO, more
9to5Toys
-
Here are all of the upcoming 2021 Star Wars Day game and experience deals
9to5Toys
-
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Pascal’s Wager, Toppl, Waterlogue, more
9to5Toys
-
Best Android app deals of the day: CHRONO TRIGGER, Star Wars Pinball, and more
9to5Google
More coverage
World's biggest My Little Pony fan has a collection worth £58,000!
Meet one of the world's biggest My Little Pony fans whose collection of 4,500 toy horses is worth an estimated £58,000.Stephanie..
SWNS STUDIO
Apple discounts Star Wars 9-film collection to $70, single movies at $8, more from $1
May the 4th, aka Star Wars Day, is almost here and Apple’s latest iTunes movie sale is ensuring you’re ready to rewatch all of..
9to5Toys