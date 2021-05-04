Dear Abby: Divorcee cautous about online dating

DEAR ABBY: I have been divorced for eight years. After being divorced for a year, I became curious about dating and have been on and off the online dating sites. I have a rule about not meeting anyone with a status of "separated." Knowing myself, I knew I needed time to get over my divorce before welcoming someone in my life.



A man who listed himself divorced for 3 1/2 years and looking for a relationship was actively contacting me and invited me to look at his photos on Facebook. When I did, I noticed he still had his wedding photo posted. I thought it was odd, so I asked him about it. He said it was 20 years of his life, and he just cannot pretend it didn't happen. He said I was reading way too much into it.



My gut is telling me, "Thank you, but no thank you." What are your thoughts, Abby? -- PHOTO FINISHED IN NEW YORK



DEAR PHOTO FINISHED: Listen to your gut as you get to know him better. For someone who is divorced and looking for a relationship to leave up a wedding picture with his former spouse makes me wonder if he's lazy about removing pictures from his Facebook, or sabotaging himself because he's not quite as ready to move on to something new as he thinks he is.