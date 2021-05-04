Kangana responded to Twitter suspending her account through a video on Instagram. She termed the move “death of democracy" with hashtags ‘Bengal Burning’ and ‘Bengal Violence’.Full Article
Kangana Ranaut`s Twitter account suspended; she terms it `death of democracy`
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account suspended
Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account was been suspended on Tuesday morning after the actress posted a video message regarding the..
IndiaTimes