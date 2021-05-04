The Weeknd Will Not F*ck With The Grammys

Accuses the ceremony of a history of "corruption"...



*The Weeknd* has confirmed he will not submit his music to the Grammy awards.



Abel Tesfaye was enraged to be excluded from this year's nominations, despite having arguably the most successful single and studio album of 2020.







The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency...



— The Weeknd (@theweeknd) November 25, 2020



Pulling his music from consideration, the academy then reacted by ordering an overhaul of their decision-making process.



Removing the 'secret committee' element of the Grammy awards, organisers hoped this could placate their critics.



Alas, it's not good enough for The Weeknd who refuses to get involved.



Speaking to *Variety*, he accused them of a history of "corruption" and urged them to make the process "transparent".



He said: “I think the industry and public alike need to see the transparent system truly at play for the win to be celebrated, but it’s an important start”.



Abel added: “I remain uninterested in being a part of the Grammys, especially with their own admission of corruption for all these decades. I will not be submitting in the future.”



