Britney Spears Says BBC Documentary Is "Hypocritical"

"They criticize the media and then do the same thing?"



*Britney Spears* has called the recent spate of documentaries about her life "hypocritical".



The pop icon is the the subject of two high profile documentaries, with the new BBC production *The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship* following the *Sky film Framing Britney Spears*.



The films look at her life and mental health, alongside the current law battles surrounding her conservatorship. In a new Instagram post Britney shared a video clip of a dance routine, before adding her thoughts on the films.



She writes: "So many documentaries about me this year with other people's takes on my life ... what can I say … I’m deeply flattered !!!! These documentaries are so hypocritical … they criticize the media and then do the same thing????"



"I don’t know y’all but I’m thrilled to remind you all that although I've had some pretty tough times in my life ... I've had waaaayyyy more amazing times in my life and unfortunately my friends … I think the world is more interested in the negative!!!!"



Britney adds: "I mean … isn't this supposed to be a business and society about THE FUTURE???? Why highlight the most negative and traumatizing times in my life from forever ago ????"



At the end of the post she took down make-up artist Billy B's claims in the BBC documentary that she doesn't control her social media, saying:



""PSSSS I don’t actually talk to Billy B AT ALL so I’m honestly very confused !!! This is my Instagram !!!!"



