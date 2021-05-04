Mark Wahlberg reveals he gained 20 pounds in 3 weeks for movie role
Published
The actor plays a boxer turned priest in the upcoming biopic "Stu" written and directed by Rosalind Ross.Full Article
Published
The actor plays a boxer turned priest in the upcoming biopic "Stu" written and directed by Rosalind Ross.Full Article
Mark Wahlberg is putting his new physique on display! The 49-year-old Oscar-nominated actor has gained a lot of weight in the last..
Ari Emanuel was yelling. On his birthday in late March — his 60th birthday, no less — the irrepressible Hollywood..