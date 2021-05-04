Dreamville boss J. Cole is done making people wait. The hip-hop superstar has announced his long-awaited Off-Season studio album is literally just days away from dropping. J. Cole Announces ‘Off-Season’ Album Date Cole went to his Instagram page for a rare post. Jermaine’s latest snapshot reveals the album’s artwork and reveals a May 14 drop […]Full Article
J. Cole Announces ‘Off-Season’ Album Release Date
