‘Don’t Try to Censor, Cancel, and Silence Me Here’: Josh Hawley Clashes With Washington Post Reporter on 2020 Election Objection
Sen. Josh Hawley’s (R-MO) online interview with Washington Post reporter Cat Zakrzewski took a contentious turn when she asked him about his objection to certifying the 2020 election, and he retorted that she shouldn’t try to cancel or silence him. “Senator, we’re hosting you here,” was Zakrzewki’s memorable reply. Hawley, along with Sen. Ted Cruz […]Full Article