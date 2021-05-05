In a first for Indian fashion, designers Anand Bhushan and Rimzim Dadu speak out against actor Kangana Ranaut’s hate speech.Full Article
Designer Rimzim Dadu speaks out against Kangana Ranaut: It’s never too late
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Designers Anand Bhushan, Rimzim Dadu shun Kangana Ranaut after Twitter controversy, say 'we pledge to never associate with her'
Renowned fashion designers Anand Bhushan and Rimzim Dadu recently took to social media to announce their decision to 'never'..
Zee News