"He was diagnosed with Covid-19 and was in the ICU for the last two weeks. He breathed his last between 1-2 am today at Rajeev Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, New Delhi," a source close to Sharma told PTI.Full Article
`Jagga Jasoos` and `Ludo` editor Ajay Sharma passes away due to Covid-19
