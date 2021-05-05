Nap Eyes Covers Green Day's 'When I Come Around'

It's transformed into a graceful Nashville strum...



*Nap Eyes* has shared a stately take on *Green Day's* ever-green pop-punk cut 'When I Come Around'.



The new cover is shared alongside news of a full EP - also titled 'When I Come Around' - which will be released on May 14th.



The EP includes a Bonnie Raitt cover, an unreleased Nap Eyes cut, and a hyper-pop remix from Time XL - in reality Nap Eyes guitarist Brad Loughead and drummer Seamus Dalton.



'When I Come Around' is rendered in an opaque, country-leaning fashion, its sombre tone matched to some beautiful moments in the arrangement.



Nigel Chapman comments...



"Green Day has been my favourite band since I was 12 years old, and 'When I Come Around' has always been one of my favourites by them. The quality of the song speaks for itself; it's one of the greatest songs ever written, in my opinion."



"I've been working under the influence and in the shadows of this and other Green Day songs, periodically reconnecting with and being floored by them, ever since I first began writing my own songs years ago. I hope the world will understand that getting to record this cover with Nap Eyes is a longtime dream come true."



Tune in now.



- - -



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots.



Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



*Buy Clash Magazine*