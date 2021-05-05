Modest Mouse Announce New Album 'The Golden Casket'

It's out on June 25th...



*Modest Mouse* will release new album 'We Are Between' on June 25th.



The band's first studio album in six years, it was produced with Dave Sardy and Jacknife Lee in Los Angeles, alongside sessions at the Modest Mouse studio in Portland.



Out on June 25th (order it *HERE*) the 12 song tracklisting manages to utilise two different f-bombs - quite the feat!



New song 'We Are Between' is online now, accompanied by a trippy visualiser.



Tune in now.



'The Golden Casket' tracklist:



Fuck Your Acid Trip

We Are Between

We’re Lucky

Walking and Running

Wooden Soldiers

Transmitting Receiving

The Sun Hasn’t Left

Lace Your Shoes

Never Fuck A Spider On The Fly

Leave A Light On

Japanese Trees

Back To The Middle



Photo Credit: James Joiner



