Tucker Carlson Engages in Wildly Irresponsible Speculation About People Dying After Getting Covid Vaccines
Published
Tucker Carlson opened his show Wednesday night with some irresponsible speculation about the covid-19 vaccines.Full Article
Published
Tucker Carlson opened his show Wednesday night with some irresponsible speculation about the covid-19 vaccines.Full Article
Podcast host and former UFC commentator Joe Rogan is being called out after a controversial episode of his show, “The Joe Rogan..