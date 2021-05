Abhilasha Patil, who had featured in several Bollywood films, passed away on Tuesday after she tested positive for COVID-19. The 47-year-old actress had featured in Sushant Singh Rajput starrer ‘Chhichhore’ and was also a part of Bollywood hits like ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ and Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer ‘Good Newwz’. Abhilasha is survived by her mother, husband and son.