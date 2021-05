Vir Das was recently tagged by a social media user to become the PM of India. A fan wrote, “@thevirdas for prime minister 2024" to which Vir replied that Sonu Sood deserves the position. Commenting with folded hands, Vir wrote, "Wrong number. Dial Sonu Sood". Interestingly, this tweet by Vir Das soon went viral with fans approving that Sonu Sood can be the next PM.