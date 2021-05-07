Rag'n'Bone Man - Life By Misadventure

An eruption of soul and emotion that combines into an adventure like no other…



As the acoustic guitar licks, calming vocals and powerful lyricism of *Rag'n'Bone Man's* new album come crashing down any listeners headphones, there’s only one emotion to have - the emotion of ‘Life By Misadventure’ being welcomed with open arms like an old friend.



The Brighton talent started out in the hip-hop scene, where there are hints of those flows in his debut album ‘Human’, but in this latest body of work it’s all soul and blues. ‘Somewhere Along The Way’ and ‘Lightyears’ are perfect examples of that transition into those genres as the talented artist is able to really show off how far his vocals can go. ‘Lightyears’ provides the soft tones for the vocals, yet ‘Somewhere Along The Way’ is able some stronger vocals and is able to combine blues, soul and a taste of country, which brings a car journey on Route 66 to the mind of this writer.



One thing that *Rag'n'Bone Man* has done differently compared to his previous work is travel to Nashville, just before the creation of the pandemic, to construct the new album. It definitely was worth the trip across the atlantic. Especially when it comes to tracks such as ‘Time Will Only Tell’, which collects the cheekiness the singer has been known for and allows for a variety of electric and acoustic guitars to produce magic.



The 15 track production is driven by a Motown style, but isn’t afraid to get deep with a ballad or two alongside a feature such as P!nk on the beautiful ‘Anywhere Away From Here’. Rag ‘n’ Bone Man has returned with a fine new album that allows fans to fall in love again.



*7/10 *



Words:* Josh Abraham *



