Jack In Water Shares Beautifully Choreographed 'If I Cared' Video

Essex songwriter *Jack In Water* has incredible grace in his artistry.



New single 'If I Cared' rises and falls with real subtlety, with each exhalation finding the artist digging deeper into his emotions.



It's a wonderful return, with Jack In Water's bravery exhibiting nuance, and no small degree of introspection.



“Throughout my teenage years, like a lot of boys most emotions like fear, pain, anxiety or sadness would manifest themselves as anger or a kind of nihilistic numbness,” the songwriter comments. “This is obviously not a coping mechanism and so this song is about the period of realisation that I needed to change that.”



The full video finds contemporary dancers bringing his music to light, with director Courtney Skye somehow translating such inner turmoil into visible beauty.



Jack In Water is elated by the results, commenting: “The two dancers (Christian Flippo and Anthony Curley) to me perfectly express this feeling of conflict between wanting to express yourself authentically and also not really knowing how to.”



A beautifully poignant watch, 'If I Cared' airs through Clash - tune in now.



