Childish Gambino Sued Over ‘This Is America’

Childish Gambino Sued Over ‘This Is America’

SOHH

Published

Georgia rapper/actor Childish Gambino set the music world on fire with his song “This Is America” in 2018. The song earned the versatile entertainer four Grammy Awards, but now Gambino is being sued by another rapper who claims the hit single was ripped off from him. Kidd Wes Sues Childish Gambino Over Hit Song Florida-based […]

Full Article