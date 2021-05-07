Georgia rapper/actor Childish Gambino set the music world on fire with his song “This Is America” in 2018. The song earned the versatile entertainer four Grammy Awards, but now Gambino is being sued by another rapper who claims the hit single was ripped off from him. Kidd Wes Sues Childish Gambino Over Hit Song Florida-based […]Full Article
Childish Gambino Sued Over ‘This Is America’
Rapper Kidd Wes says the song sounds "practically identical" to his 2016 effort 'Made In America.'