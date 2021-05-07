Top Dawg Entertainment is back-back. After days of teasing, the label home to rap stars like Kendrick Lamar and ScHoolboy Q has delivered with both new music and album announcement for its standout artist Isaiah Rashad. Isaiah Rashad Puts Top Dawg Ent. Back Up The rap heavyweight finally ends a 5-year silent streak with his […]Full Article
Isaiah Rashad Puts Top Dawg Ent. Back Up W/ New Music
SOHH0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
It's Time For A New Isaiah Rashad Album
Could Top Dawg's mysterious announce point to new material...?
It’s been exactly 1700 days since* Isaiah Rashad* last..
Clash